Of All Things the French Soldiers Have Brought to Lithuania, The Most Important One is their Experience

(Source: Lithuania Ministry of Defence; issued Jan 22, 2018)

On January 22 the French contingent joining the NATO enhanced Forward Presence Battalion Battle Group in Lithuania was formally welcomed at a ceremony at the Lithuanian Great Hetman Jonušas Radvila Training Regiment, Rukla. Nearly 300 French soldiers joined other eFP forces led by Germany and will together enforce the efforts of the Alliance to enhance security in the region.



Ambassador of France in Lithuania HE Philippe Jeantaud said at the ceremony that participation of French soldiers in the NATO eFP demonstrates the strength of France’s resolve to fulfil Article 5 commitments. “Contribution to this Battle Group is the manifest sign of our commitment,” Ambassador of France said. According to the official, the deployment was yet another French input into the security measures launched in 2014 and the NATO Baltic Air Policing Mission.



“Arrival of the French force supplements the NATO enhanced Forward Presence Battalion Battle Group in Lithuania with man- and firepower. However, of all things the French soldiers have brought to Lithuania, the most important one is their experience, because each eFP contingent effectively furthers our common goal – security in the Baltic region,” Commander of the Mechanised Infantry Brigade Iron Wolf, the Lithuanian Armed Forces division the Battle Group is integrated into, Colonel Mindaugas Steponavičius said welcoming the French soldiers to the NATO eFP Battalion Battle Group.



The French contingent comprises almost 300 soldiers, roughly 200 of them as a mechanized infantry company, and 100 soldiers will manage logistic and administration affairs. The French troops will serve as one of the NATO eFP maneuver companies, in combat support units and the NATO eFP Lithuania HQ.



Troops and equipment are deployed from the 5th Dragoon Regiment located in Mailly le Camp and equipped with the best assets in the French Army, and from the 7th Mountain Infantry Battalion, a battalion well-adapted with the relevant knowledge to conduct the training period within the NATO eFP Lithuania.



Like all the other eFP contingents, the French soldiers brought their combat, logistical and administrative equipment. The maneuver unit will be serving with Leclerc main battle tanks and VBCI infantry fighting vehicles.



The multinational NATO enhanced Forward Presence Battalion Battle Group in Rukla (Jonava district) has been deployed since the beginning of this year as a response to the changed geopolitical situation. Once the French soldiers are integrated, the NATO eFP Lithuania will comprise over 1,200 troops.



Defence cooperation of Lithuania and France



The two countries develop cooperation through various formats: NATO, European Union, multilaterally, bilaterally, etc.



France is one of the most active contributors to the NATO Air Policing Mission in the Baltic states: it has deployed five rotations and one augmentation (conducted from Malbork Air Base in Poland).



France also contributes to the NATO eFP and the Baltic security. Lithuania greatly appreciates the decision of France to deploy a company-sized unit with combat capabilities to Lithuania for 8 months this year. Successfully operating alongside each other, Lithuanian and French forces will enhanced interoperability, get to know each other’s’ cultures, and exchange experience which will be useful in soldiers’ future careers and strengthen both countries defence capabilities.



In its turn, Lithuania made the decision to take part in the UN stabilisation operation in Mali MINUSMA in response to the call of France to contribute to bilateral and collective efforts to combat terrorism in the wake of the terrorist attack in Paris in November. Also, in 2014, Lithuanian soldiers with C-27J Spartan transport aircraft were providing logistical support to French national operation Sangaris in the Central African Republic.



Currently, Lithuanian and French soldiers are serving side by side in Iraq, Afghanistan, EU training missions in Mali (EUTM) and the Central African Republic (EUTM CAR).



Lithuanian and French soldiers also train in joint exercises. France contributes to mine countermeasures Exercise Open Spirit in Lithuania on a regular basis.



The countries also cooperate in military training. Lithuanian soldiers are invited to enhance qualification in courses and apprenticeships in France. Academic student exchange is conducted between the Saint-Cyr Military Academy and the General Jonas Žemaitis Military Academy of Lithuania.



France also contributes to the activity of the NATO Energy Security Centre of Excellence in Vilnius as one of the framework nations, French officer has been the second in command at the Centre since 2013.



