ATR: Firm 113 Aircraft Sold in Outstanding 2017

(Source: ATR; issued Jan 22, 2018)

TOULOUSE --- ATR achieved outstanding commercial results in 2017, booking firm orders for 113 aircraft, along with 40 options (see table below). The level of firm sales in 2017 tripled the number of orders received in 2016 (36). In 2017, the ATR turboprops once again ranked first among all the sales of regional aircraft below 90 seats.The turboprop manufacturer delivered 80 aircraft (70 new ATR 72-600s, 8 new ATR 42-600s and 2 second hand ATRs), and reached a book-to-bill ratio of 1.45. ATR secured a solid backlog representing three years of production. ATR also stabilised its annual turnover at US$ 1.8 billon, among the best performing financial results of its over-35-years history.In 2017, ATR has sold aircraft in every region of the world and in particular has invested substantially in growing markets. In the last year, ATR has developed its support capabilities with the introduction of two new training simulators, while two additional simulators will be introduced soon. Last year, ATR achieved also the milestone of having 300 of its aircraft covered by the comprehensive total care support Global Maintenance Agreement (GMA).ATR was founded in 1981 and is the world leader on the market for below-90-seat regional aircraft. Since its creation, ATR has sold nearly 1,700 aircraft. ATR aircraft equip the fleets of some 200 airlines in nearly 100 countries. ATR is an equal partnership between two major European aeronautical players, Airbus and Leonardo. Based in Toulouse, ATR is well established worldwide with a large customer support and sales network, including customer service centers, training centers and warehouses.-ends-