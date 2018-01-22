European Parliament and Defence Industry Discuss the Future of the EU Defence Industrial Policy

(Source: ASD; issued Jan 22, 2018)

BRUSSELS --- The European Parliament’s Committee on Industry, Research and Energy (ITRE) and ASD (the AeroSpace and Defence Industry Association of Europe) exchanged views today on the current Commission proposal on the European Defence Industrial Development Programme (EDIDP), one of the building blocks of the European Defence Fund to support defence industrial development and defence research.



In his briefing, ASD Secretary General Jan Pie highlighted the important contribution of the EDIDP to strengthening the European defence industrial and technological base, to enhancing Europe’s strategic autonomy and to catalysing cross-border cooperation between Member States and Industries, especially among SMEs. Today, the European industry is competitive, and offers world-class products at the leading-edge of technology. However, the current competitiveness of the industry is the fruit of past investments: new cooperative programmes are therefore essential.



The European industry fully supports the EDIDP initiative. The EDIDP has the potential to boost European cooperative defence programmes and thereby address some of the key challenges industry is facing: lack of new programmes and investments, fierce international competition and increasing difficulty to maintain a highly-skilled workforce. “The industry is confident that a structured dialogue with the European Institutions will ensure the successful implementation of this important initiative,” highlighted ASD Secretary General Jan Pie.





ASD is the voice of European Aeronautics, Space, Defence and Security Industries, actively promoting and supporting the competitive development of the sector by advocating common positions towards European Institutions and International organisations.



