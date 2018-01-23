NIOA to Supply Army Ammunition

(Source: Australian Department of Defence; issued Jan 23, 2018)

Queensland company NIOA has had a big win after being awarded a $100 million contract to supply 155-millimetre Lightweight Towed Howitzer ammunition to the Army.



Minister for Defence Industry, the Hon Christopher Pyne, today congratulated NIOA on being awarded the contract.



Minister Pyne said up to 22 new jobs would be created through this contract to acquire the modern high-performance 155mm ammunition.



“NIOA’s partnership with Rheinmetall, their subsidiaries and Junghans Defence, demonstrates the innovative approaches embraced by Australian companies to ensure our military is equipped with the best capabilities in the world,” Minister Pyne said.



“This ammunition will augment an ageing ammunition stock, providing increased range and lethality, as well as a greater range of effects such as infra-red illumination to enhance the Army’s advanced night-fighting capability.”



“This is an exciting new market for Australian defence industry and we hope after successful qualification of the ammunition, industry can start making the training rounds locally.”



NIOA is also looking at additional opportunities for domestic manufacture of other types of 155mm ammunition.



“This follows my announcement in late November where I congratulated NIOA on winning a separate contract worth $95 million to supply more than 30 different munitions over the next five years to the military.”



Established in 1973, NIOA is Australia’s largest privately-owned company supplying weapons, ammunition and technical support to commercial, military and law enforcement markets.



