Estonia and France Plan to Strengthen Defence Cooperation

(Source: Estonia Ministry of Defence; issued Jan 19, 2018)

The Minsters of Defence of Estonia and France have, for an extended period of time, been discussing possibilities for strengthening bilateral cooperation in various fields.



Next week, the Defence Ministers of France and Estonia will be meeting to discuss the strengthening of cooperation.



The topics under discussion will also include the opportunity to contribute jointly to the French led operation in Barkhane, which the United Kingdom recently announced that it would be joining.



The decision by France to participate in the NATO battalion in Estonia, in 2019, is very important to Estonia.



Also under discussion will be the expansion of military operation based possibilities for cooperation, taking into consideration the experience of successful joint activity in the Central African Republic and Mali.



Questions regarding the areas of operation will also be discussed next week by the Ministers of Defence of Estonia and France.



Florence Parly and Jüri Luik will be meeting next Tuesday in Lille, France.



-ends-

