China's Domestically Made Aircraft Carrier Better than India’s: Military Experts

(Source: Global Times; issued Jan 23, 2018)

India's first domestically made aircraft carrier cannot compare in construction technology and weaponry with China's first home-made carrier, Chinese military experts said Monday.



India's only indigenous aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant, is expected to be commissioned by October 2020, Indian Vice Admiral Hari Kuma was cited by India's ndtv.com as saying on Friday.



"In terms of technology, India's home-made aircraft carrier cannot compare with China's as China has taken a leap in construction technology and other relevant core technologies, including construction materials, the deck for fighter jets to ski jump and the radar system," Song Zhongping, a TV commentator and military expert, told the Global Times on Monday.



India still relies on other countries' technology in building its aircraft carrier, experts said.



"India's carrier-based aircraft are mainly Russia's Mikoyan MiG-29 and the weapons systems are from Russia, Israel and other countries," Song said.



Li Jie, a Beijing-based naval expert, told the Global Times that "the INS Vikrant is more likely an assemblage of foreign technologies made by India. The aircraft carrier's design is from France and Italy, its power system from the US and the weapon system is also from overseas."



The delay by Russia in supplying aviation items has impeded commissioning of the Vikrant, ndtv.com reported.



On combat capability, China's first home-made aircraft carrier carries the Shenyang J-15, a large antisubmarine helicopter, which could also be used for early warning and search and rescue operations. And its defense system was also developed domestically, Song said.



"China's second home-made carrier may adopt an electromagnetic catapult system, and the domestically developed radar system will be more accurate and far-reaching. The destroyers and frigates which form the aircraft carrier fleet would also be stronger," Li said.



Li also said it was meaningless to merely compare the aircraft carriers of China and India as the competiveness of the navies in the future lies in comprehensive combat capabilities and cooperation of different forces.



