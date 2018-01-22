US Air Force Selects Harris Corporation for International F-16 Electronic Warfare System Support Program

(Source: Harris Corporation; issued Jan 22, 2018)

MELBOURNE, Fla. --- The U.S. Air Force has selected Harris Corporation to provide engineering support services for the electronic warfare (EW) systems onboard the international variant of the F-16. The contract was awarded during the second quarter of Harris' fiscal 2018.



Harris will provide software updates and engineering support for its AN/ALQ-211(V)4/8/9 Advanced Integrated Defensive Electronic Warfare Suite (AIDEWS) systems that protect the fleets of F-16s from eight other countries against evolving electronic threats.



“The Harris AIDEWS system takes sophisticated electronic protection for the multirole F-16 jet to new levels of performance and flexibility,” said Ed Zoiss, president, Harris Electronic Systems. “The AIDEWS pod system can be easily transferred from one aircraft to another, allowing the wide variety of global F-16 users to distribute EW capabilities among their fleets according to their mission needs.”





Harris Corporation is a leading technology innovator, solving customers’ toughest mission-critical challenges by providing solutions that connect, inform and protect. Harris supports government and commercial customers in more than 100 countries and has approximately $6 billion in annual revenue. The company is organized into three business segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems and Space and Intelligence Systems.



-ends-

