Rolls-Royce Wins $450m Trent 1000 Order from Aercap

(Source: Rolls-Royce; issued Jan 22, 2018)

Rolls-Royce has won an order from aircraft lessor AerCap for Trent 1000 engines to power ten Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft. The deal is valued at $450m at list prices1. In addition, AerCap has options for a further five Trent 1000-powered 787s.



The aircraft will be powered by the latest version of the Trent 1000, the Trent 1000 TEN (Thrust, Efficiency and New Technology). This engine incorporates technologies from the Trent XWB and Advance engine programmes contributing to the Dreamliner achieving a 20 per cent greater efficiency than the aircraft it replaces, as well as having half the noise footprint of previous-generation aircraft.



The Trent 1000 TEN, which will power all variants of the Boeing 787, entered service in November last year.



Philip Scruggs, President and Chief Commercial Officer, AerCap, said, “We are pleased to provide our customers with the most modern, fuel efficient aeroplanes and engines in the world. We look forward to receiving further 787 Dreamliners powered by this latest version of Trent 1000, the Trent 1000 TEN engines.”



Dominic Horwood, Rolls-Royce, Director – Customers and Services, Civil Aerospace, said: “We are proud to have AerCap, a global leader in the lessor market, order further Trent 1000 engines as our latest variant goes into service. We continue to see customers recognise the economic benefits of our engine and its service support. ”



The Trent 1000 has powered the first flight of every version of the Dreamliner – the 787-8, 787-9 and 787-10.





AerCap is the global leader in aircraft leasing with, as of September 30, 2017, 1,506 owned, managed or on order aircraft in its portfolio. AerCap has one of the most attractive order books in the industry. AerCap serves approximately 200 customers in approximately 80 countries with comprehensive fleet solutions and has its headquarters in Dublin with offices in Amsterdam, Los Angeles, Shannon, Fort Lauderdale, Singapore, Shanghai, Abu Dhabi, Seattle and Toulouse.



