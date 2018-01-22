Pacific Fleet Air Force Receives Modernized Ka-29 and Ka-27M Helicopters

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Jan 22, 2018)

Today, two naval air bases of the Pacific Fleet stationed in the Primorsky Krai and Kamchatka have received upgraded Ka-29 and Ka-27M helicopters.



Two Ka-29 and one Ka-27M helicopters have undergone scheduled intermediate overhaul, and were modernized at the Kumertau aircraft enterprise. Afterwards they had been delivered by the Il-76 military transport aircraft to the stationing sites where they were assembled.



In the near future, crews will start operating upgraded aircraft.



This year the Pacific Fleet Air Force will receive some more modernized helicopters.



