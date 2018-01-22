Lockheed Martin Statement on Onset of Government Shutdown

(Source: Lockheed Martin; issued Jan 22, 2018)

We are disappointed that a budget agreement was not reached, forcing a partial shutdown of the U.S. Government.



This shutdown negatively impacts hundreds of ongoing government programs and thousands of our employees across the U.S. The shutdown could result in costly schedule delays and breaks in production that will increase overall program costs and interrupt the delivery of critical equipment to our U.S. government customers.



We have deployed contingency plans to minimize the impact to our employees affected by the shutdown. The specific impact to our workforce and subcontractors is dependent on individual contract terms.



We’ll await direction from our government customers in order to assess the impact on our employees, programs and business.



We will continue to work closely with our customers to support essential programs and mitigate the impact to programs suspended during the shutdown.



-ends-

