Russia to Supply Six SU-30 Fighter Jets to Myanmar

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Jan 22, 2018)

The visit of the Russia Minister of Defence General of the Army Sergei Shoigu has given additional impetus to military and technical cooperation between Russia and Myanmar: the Republic is actively procuring the Russian armaments and military hardware, including the SU-30 fighter jets.



This was announced by Deputy Defence Minister Lieutenant General Alexander Fomin.



He expressed confidence that the Su-30 warplanes would become the main fighter jets of the Myanmar’s Air Force to protect territorial integrity and repel terrorist attacks.



The Su-30 is the main fighter jet in service with the Russian Aerospace Forces. It has proved to be a world class warplane.



-ends-

