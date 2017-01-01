China Deploys Russian Surface-to-Air Missile System (excerpt)

(Source: Dong A Ilbo; posted Jan. 20, 2018)

By Wan-Jun Yun

China’s recent deployment of Russian S-400 surface-to-air missile system is drawing attention about China’s motive. The S-400 is often compared to the U.S.'s Terminal High Altitude Air Defense system.China has not confirmed where the defense system is located. However, if the S-400 is deployed anywhere in the Shandong Province, the Korean Peninsula will be within the radar surveillance range. In this context, it has been speculated that China aims to check moving of South Korean and U.S. forces in time of emergency in the Korean Peninsula.According to Russia’s TASS and Hong Kong’s Ming Pao on Friday, Russia has recently delivered the S-400 surface-to-air missile system to China. The S-400 system includes missile control station, radar station and fueling installations. China and Russia signed a contract in 2014 to ship three sets of defense system, and the first system has been deployed this time.China plans to complete deployment of all three systems by 2019. (end of excerpt)-ends-