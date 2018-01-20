Japan's Air Self-Defense Force says it will deploy an F-35 stealth fighter later this month at its Misawa base in Aomori Prefecture, northeastern Japan.
It is the first of 42 F-35s to be delivered to the country. The advanced aircraft is Japan's next-generation mainstay fighter under a Defense Ministry plan.
The F-35 was jointly developed by the United States and 8 other countries. Its stealth capabilities make it difficult to detect by radar.
Each aircraft costs about 135 million dollars. (end of excerpt)
