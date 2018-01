New Two Ka-52 Helicopters Join Air Regiment in Southern MD

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Jan 23, 2018)

In accordance with the rearmament plan for Southern MD troops, the separate helicopter regiment of the 4th Air Force and Air Defence Army stationed in Krasnodar region has received two Ka-52 Alligator attack helicopters.



Helicopters were transported in disassembled state by military transport aircraft to Kuban. In the near future, the rotary-wing aircraft will be assembled at the airfield.



It is planned that another two such helicopters will enter the service with the regiment.



-ends-