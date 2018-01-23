The Future USS Portland Arrives in San Diego

(Source: US Navy; issued Jan 23, 2018)

SAN DIEGO --- The future amphibious transport dock ship USS Portland (LPD 27) arrived at its new homeport of San Diego, Jan. 22.



Portland's arrival to her new Southern California homeport concluded a six-week transit from her building site at Huntington Ingalls shipyard in Pascagoula, Miss.



The ship departed Pascagoula Dec.14 and made port visits to eastern U.S. Naval bases, such as Key West and Mayport, Florida, as well as a visit to Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.



During the transit, the ship also conducted various training operations to include certifying landing craft air cushion (LCAC) operations with Assault Craft Unit 5, and experiencing first-time moments, like passing through the Panama Canal and conducting a "crossing the line" ceremony when the Portland crossed the equator.



"Going out to sea on a new ship is always a challenge, especially with a new crew," said Yeoman Chief Petty Officer James Chaney. "Through teamwork and perseverance, the crew mastered our new equipment, conducted numerous training evolutions to build proficiency and set a standard of excellence. Our leadership has the foresight and experience to overcome any major obstacle; whether they are equipment or personnel challenges. The crew has stuck together and overcome every challenge."



Portland is the 11th San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship. It is the third ship to bear the name 'USS Portland,' however it is the first ship to be named solely after the largest city in Oregon.



The city of Portland, Ore. was established in 1843, when William Overton and Asa Lovejoy filed a land claim on the west bank of the Willamette River in Oregon Country. In 1845, the name of Portland was chosen for this community and on Feb. 8, 1851, the city was incorporated.



"I remain very impressed and blessed with the Sailors of Portland, as they are true professional mariners," said Commanding Officer, Capt. J.R. Hill. "They started as 380 individuals and quickly formed into a crew that consistently achieved their assigned missions and goals to bring Portland safely out of the shipyard to her homeport of San Diego."



The ship's formal commissioning ceremony is scheduled for April in Portland, Oregon, after which Portland will become part of U.S. 3rd Fleet.



U.S. 3rd Fleet provides the realistic, relevant training necessary for an effective global Navy and leads naval forces throughout the Pacific theater of operations in coordination with U.S. 7th Fleet to promote ongoing peace, security, and stability.



