Russia and Vietnam Draft International Military Activity Plan 2020

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Jan 23, 2018)

Russia and Vietnam are developing a Plan of cooperation in the military field as well as holding joint exercises for the next three years.



This was stated by the Minister of Defence of the Russian Federation General of the Army Sergei Shoigu during his meeting with the President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam Tran Dai Quang in course his official visit to Hanoi.



According to the Russian Defence Minister, cooperation between two states is strategically important. As he noted, the bilateral political dialogue at the highest level has been developing.



At his meeting with the General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Nguyen Phu Trong, Sergei Shoigu stated that Russia was expecting signing of the plan in the near future.



The head of the Russian military department noted that Russia and Vietnam had a long history of joint combat experience.



According to him, Russia and Vietnam are the countries, which had been confirming and proving their mutual trust and respect.



Partnership of Russia and Vietnam is aimed to provide defence capability to both countries.



(ends)



Russian Minister of Defence: Russia is Ready to Share with Vietnam Experience of Testing Military Hardware

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Jan 23, 2018)

Russia is ready to share with its Vietnamese colleagues the experience of testing military hardware in combat conditions, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said in course of his meeting with Vietnamese Defense Minister General Ngo Xuan Lich.



According to Sergei Shoigu, Vietnam is Russian time-proved partner with which Russia has trust relationship based on friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation. Russia is ready to provide consultations for Vietnamese experts and to share the experience of testing the hardware in real combat conditions.



Russian Minister of Defence stressed that it was one of Russia’s foreign policy priorities to maintain close and trust-based relations with Vietnam.



According to Sergei Shoigu, Russia views Vietnam country as a strategic partner, a long and reliable friend. Vietnam is one of the most important partners in ensuring security in the Asia-Pacific Rim.



As he noted, the bilateral political dialogue at the highest level has been developing.



He also reminded that deputy defence ministers of the two countries had successfully held the third round of strategic dialogue in the defense field in November 2017.



Russian Minister of Defence expressed his confidence that following meeting would promote further strengthening of friendship relations between Russian and Vietnamese defence departments.



-ends-

