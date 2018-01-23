Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Jan 23, 2018)

Boeing Co., Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, has been awarded a $150,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to exercise Option One for engineering support services for multiple commercial derivative aircraft platforms.



Work will be performed in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; San Antonio, Texas; and various other locations in the U.S., and is expected to be complete by Jan. 31, 2019.



This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. No funds are being obligated at the time of the award.



Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, is the contracting activity (FA8106-17-D-0002 P00002).



-ends-

