New Thales Australia Capability in UK Competition

(Source: Australian Department of Defence; issued Jan 24, 2018)

Minister for Defence Industry, the Hon Christopher Pyne MP, today congratulated Thales Australia on the launch of the Bushmaster MR6 protected mobility vehicle, which is currently competing in the United Kingdom Multi-Role Vehicle Protected (MRVP) programme.



Minister Pyne said if Thales is successful in the MRVP selection competition, the Bushmaster MR6 will support job creation in both Australia and the UK, while reinforcing defence industry trade ties between our two countries.



“The Bushmaster is an Australian success story, delivering for the Australian Defence Force, the local defence industry and Australia’s domestic manufacturing capability,” Minister Pyne said.



“Thales Australia’s new vehicle builds on the original Bushmaster’s battle proven world-class capability, and continues its record of safety and reliability.



“The original Bushmaster is widely recognised as one of the finest protected mobility vehicles in the world and is currently in service with eight countries. With the launch of the MR6, I look forward to Thales continuing to deliver top class capability around the world.



“Like the Bushmasters operated by the Australian Defence Force, its innovative design protects passengers from explosive devices and has proven itself time and again on operations in high-risk environments, saving countless lives.



“Thales has invested significantly in the design of the new vehicle at its Vehicle Centre of Excellence facility in Bendigo, Victoria.



“This work enhances the vehicle’s operational capability and increases its competitiveness on the global stage,” he said.



