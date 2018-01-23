Russian Minister of Defence: Turkey Signs Deal to Procure Russian S-400

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Jan 23, 2018)

According to Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, a number of Middle East and Southeast Asia countries have shown interest in buying Russia’s S-400 missile systems and talks are underway now.



‘These are unique systems with incomparable performance characteristics in the world. This has been confirmed by the recently signed contract on the S-400 supplies with Turkey, which is a NATO member,’ he added.



General of the Army Sergei Shoigu also announced that some other Middle East and Southeastern Asia countries had shown interest in purchasing S-400. The S-400 system has no analogues in the world. The talks are underway now.



He also pointed out that Russia was ready to share experience with its partners of using its armaments in counterterrorism warfare in Syria.



‘First of all, it refers to Russian warplanes, hardware and armaments of Land Forces, Special Operation Forces and also Russia’s air defense systems. The latter includes not only the Pantsir systems, which were used in Syria, but also the S-300 and S-400 systems,’ said Sergei Shoigu.



At the same time, he stressed that neither meetings nor talks with foreign counterparts from any regions of the world were held without discussing buying Russia’s armaments.



