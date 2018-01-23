Gavin Williamson Wins More Time as Defence Review Separated from Security Review

(Source: British Forces News; issued Jan 23, 2018)

Downing Street has confirmed the existing rumour that the defence strand of the National Security Capability Review will be separated out.



Officials were unable to give any details on the specifics of how this will now be managed but said the Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson is expected to give a statement by the end of the week.



The announcement comes after weeks of debate and rumours that Mr Williamson wants the Treasury to give the Ministry of Defence more time and money.



Whether or not he's succeeded in securing more funds has not yet been confirmed but he has, it seems, secured five months to make the case for increased military spending.



It had been feared there could be cuts to the Armed Forces and its capabilities.



According to the Telegraph, service chiefs are now expected to make a series of high profile interventions as they hope to persuade the public of 'rising threats' against Britain.



There were reports these would include a cut to the size of the Royal Marines in an attempt to plug a black hole in the defence budget, with ministers also looking at plans to scrap the Navy's two amphibious assault ships - HMS Albion and HMS Bulwark.



But what exactly does this mean?



The defence strand will now be made into a full-blown defence review. Downing Street explained that "further work is needed in order to modernise defence and deliver better military capability and value for money".



Liberal Democrat Defence Spokesperson Lord Menzies Campbell said it could be recognition of "possible anxiety" within the Conservatives about what may be contained in the review.



He told Forces News: "Everyone should be worried about pressure on the defence budget [...] in the end Mr Williamson will have to take responsibility for it."



Shadow Defence Secretary Nia Griffith explained that the devil will be in the detail. The Labour MP went on to explain we need to know exactly what the remit on this 'seperation' will be and what the contingency plans are if considerably more funding is needed.



Griffith added: “What I don’t want to see is that this is just a way of kicking defence cuts down the road."



Speaking to BFBS Radio, Chair of the Defence Select Committee Dr Julian Lewis said he hoped that the treasury could now be 'persuaded' into considering defence in terms of votes in elections but, "for the security of the next generation". He added: “Defence expenditure in peace time is like paying the premiums on an insurance policy, you don’t like paying them but you’re jolly glad you’ve paid them if ever you have to call in the policy. But that is not seen as attractive in winning the votes..."



The UK's amphibious capabilities could reportedly be axed in plans to ease the budget deficit



Sources say Gavin Williamson is likely to give and address in Parliament tomorrow, though little can be said as the review is still ongoing.



Ultimately what this announcement provides is breathing space – more time for the MoD to continue to make its case to the Treasury that more money is required.



While many may say this is a win for the Defence Secretary, it’s likely he’ll still have a big battle on his hands.



