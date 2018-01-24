Minsters of Defence of Estonia and France Discussed Increasing Defence Cooperation

(Source: Estonia Ministry of Defence; issued Jan 24, 2018)

Minister of Defence Jüri Luik met today in Lille, France, with Florence Parly, Minister of Defence of France, and gave a speech at the cyber defence conference.



Luik thanked France for its contribution to the NATO battlegroup stationed in Estonia, and to Baltic air defence. Florence Parly highlighted effective cooperation with Estonia, and thanked Minister of Defence Luik.



According to Luik, defence cooperation between Estonia and France has grown stronger. This is demonstrated by France’s decision to return to Estonia next year with an Army unit, as well as their participation for the first time this spring in ensuring Baltic air-defence from Ämari Air Base.



Luik and Parly also discussed the possible contribution by Estonia of an infantry platoon sized unit to the French led counter-terrorism effort, Operation Barkhane, in Mali.



Participation in the operation would be a continuation of previous joint operations between Estonia and France in the Central African Republic and Mali.



Luik stated that he will be submitting a proposal to the Government of the Republic to apply for a mandate for the operation from the Riigikogu.



The Ministers of Defence also discussed cooperation between the two countries in the field of cyber defence, with the Minister of Defence of France citing the example set by Estonia. France is one of Estonia’s most important and strategic partners in the cyber field.



The Estonian Minister of Defence also took part today in the cyber defence conference, in Lille.



During his speech there, he emphasised the fact that state information has become a strategic target, which must be protected.



‘When combating cyber threats, cooperation with the private sector – where innovation takes place – is important, in addition to cooperation with the European Union and NATO', added Luik.



According to Minister of Defence Luik, practice is required for each created capability, and he cited the example of EU CYBRID 2017 – the first strategic cyber training exercise for EU defence ministers – organised during Estonia’s Presidency of the Council of the European Union.



-ends-

