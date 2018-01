BAAINBw Hosts Industry Day for the "Heavy Transport Helicopter" Project

(Source: BAAINBw; issued Jan 23, 2018)

To inform industry about the upcoming procurement process for the "Heavy Transport Helicopter" (STH), the Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology and In-Service Support invites interested aerospace companies to an Industry Day on 28 February 2018.



This event will offer information about the procurement process and timeline as well as about the procurement program according to the current state of planning.



-ends-