Elbit Systems' Subsidiary in Australia Awarded $150 Million Contract to Supply TLS Services to the ADF

(Source: Elbit Systems Ltd.; issued Jan 25, 2018)

HAIFA, Israel --- Elbit Systems Ltd. announced today that its subsidiary, Elbit Systems of Australia Pty Ltd., was awarded a $150 million contract by the Australian Department of Defence's Capability Acquisition and Sustainment Group to provide Through Life Support (TLS) services to the Australian Defence Force (ADF) for the Battle Management System Command and Control (BMS C2).



The contract is for a five-year base period. Optional extensions of up to seven years may be exercised in the future.



Yehuda (Udi) Vered, General Manager of Elbit Systems Land and C4I, said: "We are proud to be selected by the Australian Department of Defence for the supply of TLS services for the BMS C2 system. The ADF is a strategic partner of Elbit Systems and this contract represents the long-term commitment of Elbit Systems to support the ADF digitization effort. This is a major contract for Elbit Systems of Australia that will significantly enhance and strengthen its local engineering and support capabilities."





Elbit Systems Ltd. is an international high technology company engaged in a wide range of defense, homeland security and commercial programs throughout the world. The Company, which includes Elbit Systems and its subsidiaries, operates in the areas of aerospace, land and naval systems.



-ends-

