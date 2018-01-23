Iranian Navy Test-Fires Long-Range Qadir Cruise Missile During Drills

(Source: FARS News Agency; published Jan 23, 2018)

The Iranian Navy has test-fired Qadir, a new ship-launched missile it describes as a “long-range cruise missile,” during the ongoing wargames in the Gulf of Oman. (FARS photo)

TEHRAN --- The Iranian naval forces for the first time tested the home-made long-range Qadir cruise missile during the wargames underway in the Sea of Oman on Tuesday.



The missile could destroy simulated enemy target deep in the sea during the military exercises codenamed Mohammad Rasoulollah (PBUH) which started in the country's Southern and Southeastern waters, South Makran region and the Northern coastline of the Sea of Oman on Monday.



Qadir is a new generation of cruise missiles capable of destroying marine targets with high precision and power. It can be fired from coasts and vessels both.



Also on the second day of the wargames, combined sonic and magnetic demining operations were conducted by the Navy's helicopters.



Meantime, the enemies' simulated planes and drones as well as cruise missiles were destroyed by the Air Defense units of the army at low, mid and high altitudes.



On the first day of the wargames on Monday, participated by the Army's Ground, Air, Navy and Air Defense Forces, different Naze'at and Fajr5 rockets, 155-mm laser-guided cannon balls and automatic 122-mm cannon balls were fired.



Meantime, different vessels, including light and heavy submarines and various types of helicopters and reconnaissance planes were used in the drills.



Also on Monday, two US-led coalition warships deployed in the region were shooed away from the zone of the Iranian military wargames in the country's Southern waters and the Sea of Oman.



"This morning and in the first hours of the drills, two warships of the coalition which had approached the drills zone to monitor the Iranian Navy units were identified by the Navy drones," Spokesman of the drills Rear Admiral Seyed Mahmoud Moussavi told reporters on Monday.



"After declaring the issue to the drills' tactical base, the patrolling and reconnaissance planes flew over the coalition warships and warned them (to leave the region) and the warships left the drills zone," he added.



-ends-

