Greece Readies Acquisition of Kiowa Warrior Helicopters for Hellenic Army

(Source: Forecast International; issued Jan 24, 2018)

ATHENS --- The Greek government plans to wrap-up administrative work later this year that will allow it to procure 70 Bell Helicopter OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed scout helicopters sourced from U.S. Army surplus.



The proposed acquisition was given the go-ahead on January 9 by the Greek government's Council for Foreign Affairs and Defense (often referred to by the Greek acronym, KYSEA) with the recommended allocation of €44 million ($54 million) to cover the costs of pilot and crew training, restoring the helicopters to operational status following their transfer to Greece, and for acquiring the necessary spare parts to support two years of usage.



The OH-58D Kiowa Warriors are being acquired though the U.S. military excess defense articles (EDA) program. The EDA bundle includes 36 fully-equipped units, 24 models lacking in select avionic, navigation and/or communication equipment and therefore will serve as trainers for Hellenic Army pilots, and finally, 10 airframes that will cannibalized for spare parts.



Deliveries of the Kiowa Warriors are planned for later this year with initial operational capability within the Hellenic Army slated for 2019.



-ends-

