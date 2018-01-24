Taiwan Working on New Stealth Attack Boats Concept

(Source: Forecast International; issued Jan 24, 2018)

TAIPEI --- The Taiwanese Navy could use "Stealth Mini-Missile Assault Boats" to counter any future Chinese attempt to invade the island. These warships could help Taiwan defeat a Chinese invasion force at sea.



Taipei may deploy upwards of 60 such warships armed to the teeth with missiles. The new boats could weigh 45 tons each. Taiwan is aiming to have the entire fleet ready for service within four years. The National Chung-shan Institute of Science and Technology (NCSIST) would develop these boats in cooperation with domestic shipyards.



China is building new large surface warships, including aircraft carriers. These small attack boats would be nimbler and crewed by only two or three marines.



-ends-

