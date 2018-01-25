Future Submarine Combat System Continues to Make Progress

(Source: Australian Department of Defence; issued Jan 25, 2018)

Minister for Defence Industry, the Hon Christopher Pyne MP today announced another significant milestone in the future submarine programme, creating more Australian jobs and investment.



A $700 million contract has been signed with Lockheed Martin Australia for the Future Submarine Combat System Design, Build and Integration, creating 200 new jobs, majority of which will be based in South Australia.



“Today marks a further step forward in our partnership with Lockheed Martin Australia in delivering a fleet of regionally superior submarines to Australia,” Minister Pyne said.



“This contract will cover work to 2022, including the design of the Combat System and procurement activities to select subsystem and component suppliers.



“These are high tech jobs of the future, the jobs the Government has committed to creating as part of our historic $200 billion defence investment over the next decade. There will be many more to come.



“The future submarine programme remains on time and on budget, further demonstrated by this milestone event.”



Lockheed Martin Australia was selected as the Future Submarine Combat System Integrator in September 2016.



“The company has worked with Defence to successfully complete initial design work for the Future Submarine Combat System under an earlier contract signed in November 2016.



“This Future Submarine Combat System Design, Build and Integration Contract is another example of the Turnbull Government’s commitment to Australia’s defence industry, and an on‑schedule achievement in the delivery of Australia’s future naval shipbuilding capability.”



(ends)



