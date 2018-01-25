Qatar Plans to Buy S-400 Triumf from Russia

MOSCOW ---

MOSCOW --- Qatar is interested in acquiring Russian anti-aircraft missile systems S-400 Triumf, and negotiations are in advanced stages, Qatar's Ambassador to Russia Fahad bin Mohammed Al-Attiyah said in an interview with TASS.



"The answer is yes, we are already in advanced negotiations," the diplomat said, specifying that the negotiations are indeed about "air defense systems and capabilities for our land forces as well."



The Ambassador recalled that during the visit of Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu to Doha (October last year) an agreement on military-technical cooperation was signed.



"This paves the way for cooperation between Russia and Qatar in defense, in sales of military hardware, training of officers and soldiers, maintenance, and of course intelligence cooperation," he said, adding that Qatar will have a military attache in Russia and vice versa "very soon".



