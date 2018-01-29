Airbus to Exhibit Latest Products, Services, Innovations in Singapore

Airbus will be the largest international exhibitor at the upcoming Singapore Airshow, showcasing a selection of its latest products, services and innovations in the commercial aircraft, defence, space and helicopter markets. The show takes place at the Changi Exhibition Centre in Singapore, 6-11 February.



The highlight at the static display will be the new long-range A350-1000 widebody aircraft, which will stop at the show as part of a three-week demonstration tour around the Asia-Pacific region. Set to enter commercial service in the coming weeks, the A350-1000 is the larger version of the A350 XWB Family, which has been especially successful with airlines in Asia.



Also on display will be the game-changing A400M, the new-generation military airlifter which has proven its capabilities by playing a critical role in humanitarian operations around the world. The aircraft at the show is operated by the Royal Malaysian Air Force.



Completing the line-up will be two of the company’s most popular helicopters – the H130 and H135. These single and twin-engine rotorcraft offer unrivalled efficiency in the light-medium category for a wide range of operations, including public utility, tourism and private or corporate transportation.



At the Airbus stand in the main exhibition hall [stand #J23] scale models of the A350-1000, A400M, AstroBus-XS satellite and H145 helicopter will be on display. The exhibit will also feature a full-size mock-up of a section of the new A330neo Airspace cabin, as well as an area dedicated to the company’s growing Services business. This will include information about the Skywise data platform and the Hangar of the Future project to digitalise the MRO business.



Another section of the stand will be devoted to Innovations. On display will be a prototype of the Skyways autonomous parcel delivery drone, which is at an advanced stage of development in collaboration with partners in Singapore. Visitors will also be able to take a virtual reality tour experiencing the world of Airbus today and a glimpse of what the future may hold.



Airbus will also organise several media briefings during the show covering the commercial, helicopter and military aircraft markets, the fast-growing MRO and services business and unmanned aerial systems.





