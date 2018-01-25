Rosoboronexport to Organize Russian Display at Defexpo India 2018

(Source: Rostec; issued Jan 25, 2018)

According to the Russian Federal Service for Military and Technical Cooperation's order, JSC Rosoboronexport (part of the Rostec State Corporation), has been appointed organizer of the joint Russian display at Defexpo India 2018, an International Land, Naval and Homeland Security Systems Exhibition. The exhibition will be held from April 11 to 14 in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India.



“Rosoboronexport is a long-standing exhibitor at Defexpo India. Over the years, it has become the largest Asian venue showcasing weapons and military equipment for the land and naval forces. We consider our participation in the exhibition as a major contribution to the development of military-technical cooperation between Russia and India and an important area of the company's marketing activities, "said Sergei Goreslavsky, Deputy Director General of Rosoboronexport.



Defexpo India has been held biennially since 2000 with the support of the Ministry of Defense of India and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry. In 2018, the organizers decided to move the exhibition from Quitol in South Goa to Chennai.



The exhibition focuses on armored vehicles, artillery, missile weapons and small arms, air defense systems, naval equipment, EW and communication equipment, army aviation, infrastructure security, border control and critical facilities protection.



“Today, Russia and India have good prospects for stepping up mutually beneficial cooperation in the supply of arms and military equipment for the land and naval forces, localizing their production in India and upgrading previously supplied military products. We are also carrying out approximately 100 joint R&D projects. Much of this was the result to our active work at exhibitions in India. The distinctive feature of the upcoming Defexpo India 2018 for Rosoboronexport is the use of the venue to promote, inter alia, Russian security systems, equipment for counter-terror forces,” added Sergei Goreslavsky.



-ends-

