Raytheon Reports Strong Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2017 Results (excerpt)

(Source: Raytheon Co.; issued Jan 25, 2018)

WALTHAM, Mass. --- Raytheon Company today announced net sales for the fourth quarter 2017 of $6.8 billion, up 8.0 percent compared to $6.3 billion in the fourth quarter 2016. Fourth quarter 2017 EPS from continuing operations was $1.35 compared to $1.87 in the fourth quarter 2016. Fourth quarter and full-year 2017 included an unfavorable $0.59 provisional tax-related impact due to the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017.In addition, the company made a $1.0 billion pretax discretionary pension plan contribution in the fourth quarter 2017, which had an unfavorable tax-related EPS impact of $0.09 and was not included in the company's prior guidance. The company made a $500 million pretax discretionary pension plan contribution in the fourth quarter 2016, which had an unfavorable tax-related EPS impact of $0.04.Net sales in 2017 were $25.3 billion, up 5.1 percent compared to $24.1 billion in 2016. Full-year 2017 EPS from continuing operations was $6.94 compared to $7.55 for the full-year 2016."Raytheon delivered record sales and strong cash flow in 2017 reflecting the continued hard work and dedication of the Raytheon team," said Thomas A. Kennedy, Raytheon Chairman and CEO. "Bookings strength across our broad portfolio of proven technology solutions positions the company well for the future."The company generated strong operating cash flow for both the fourth quarter and full-year. Operating cash flow from continuing operations for the fourth quarter 2017 and full-year 2017 was $1.6 billion and $2.7 billion, respectively, after making the $1.0 billion pretax discretionary cash contribution to the company's pension plans. Operating cash flow from continuing operations for the fourth quarter 2016 and full-year 2016 was $1.1 billion and $2.9 billion, respectively, after making the $500 million pretax discretionary pension contribution. Operating cash flow in the fourth quarter and full-year 2017, excluding the $1.0 billion pretax discretionary pension contribution, was better than the company's prior guidance primarily due to favorable collections.In the fourth quarter 2017, the company repurchased 0.5 million shares of common stock for $100 million. For the full-year 2017, the company repurchased 4.9 million shares of common stock for $800 million. Also, as previously announced in November 2017, the company's Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to an additional $2.0 billion of the company's outstanding common stock.The company had bookings of $8.5 billion in the fourth quarter 2017, resulting in a book-to-bill ratio of 1.26. Fourth quarter 2016 bookings were $7.6 billion. Full-year 2017 bookings were $27.7 billion, resulting in a book-to-bill ratio of 1.09. Full-year 2016 bookings were $27.8 billion. (end of excerpt)-ends-