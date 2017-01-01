Northrop Grumman Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2017 Financial Results (excerpt)

(Source: Northrop Grumman; issued Jan. 25, 2018)

FALLS CHURCH, Va. –--- Northrop Grumman Corporation reported fourth quarter 2017 sales increased 4 percent to $6.6 billion from $6.4 billion in the fourth quarter of 2016.For 2017, sales increased 5 percent to $25.8 billion from $24.5 billion in 2016.Fourth quarter 2017 net earnings totaled $178 million, or $1.01 per share, compared with $525 million, or $2.96 per share, in the prior year period.For 2017, net earnings totaled $2.0 billion compared with $2.2 billion in 2016.Fourth quarter and full-year 2017 net earnings were reduced by higher tax expense resulting from the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act and the company's related $500 million discretionary pre-tax pension contribution, which together reduced net earnings by $317 million, or $1.81 per share, in both periods, primarily related to the write-down of deferred tax assets.“Our strong financial results reflect our continued focus on delivering top performance for our shareholders, customers and employees. All three of our businesses generated excellent results that contributed to this year's strong sales, operating profit and cash flow. Looking ahead, we continue to invest in our businesses and our employees, as we strengthen the foundation for long-term profitable growth," said Wes Bush, chairman and chief executive officer. (end of excerpt)-ends-