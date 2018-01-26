Airbus, Boeing Report December and Full-Year 2017 Aircraft Orders and Deliveries (excerpt)

(Source: Forecast International; issued Jan 26, 2018)

by J. Kasper Oestergaard

Boeing and Airbus delivered a record 83 and 127 commercial jets in December 2017, respectively, compared to 67 and 111 during the same month last year. In all of 2017, Boeing delivered 763 jets (748 in 2016) in line with company expectations, while Airbus surpassed its delivery target of 700 jets by handing over 718 aircraft during 2017 (688 in 2016).In December 2017, Boeing delivered 61 737s (of which 25 were 737 MAXs), well above the current monthly rate of 47 jets. The company also delivered two 747-8s, one 767, eight 777s, and 11 787s. Boeing raised its 737 production rate to 47 per month in Q3 2017 from 42 previously, and plans to increase it further to 52 during 2018. Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg has stated that demand supports a further increase to 57 737s per month in 2019. This year more than 50 737 MAX jets are expected to come off the production line in Renton, Washington. With 73 MAX deliveries, Boeing easily exceeded its target.In December 2017, Airbus delivered a whopping 105 A320s (58 ceo / 47 neo), 12 A330s, nine A350s, and one A380. For most of 2017, Airbus struggled with late deliveries of PurePower engines from Pratt & Whitney for the A320neo family of aircraft, but it was able to finish the year on a high note. The company originally expected to deliver 200 A320neos in 2017 and came relatively close – with 181 NEOs shipped. Airbus expected to deliver 80 A350s in 2017 and delivered 78.The company plans to deliver up to 120 A350s in 2018 once the production rate hits 10 per month. Airbus is considering a further increase to 13 A350s per month in 2019. The ramp-up of A350 XWB deliveries combined with a higher A320 production rate of 46 per month (commenced Q2 2016) means that the company is narrowing Boeing’s deliveries lead and could surpass its top rival by 2019 or 2020. By mid-2019, Airbus expects to be delivering 60 A320 jets per month.In December, Boeing logged 265 gross orders (minus 14 cancellations => net of 251). Boeing’s December bookings included the large flydubai order for 175 737 MAX jets announced at the Dubai Air Show in November 2017. On December 20, Southwest Airlines ordered 40 737 MAXs, and an order for 30 MAXs by an unidentified customer followed on December 29. For full-year 2017, Boeing landed an impressive 912 net new orders (1,031 gross orders), compared to 668 net new orders in 2016. However, this was not enough to take back the orders crown from Airbus, as the European rival reported an unprecedented order intake in December. (end of excerpt)-ends-