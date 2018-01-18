Subaru Corporation Completes Maintenance Facility for Next-Generation Utility Helicopters

TOKYO --- Subaru Corporation today celebrated the completion of a new facility that will be utilized for the maintenance of the next-generation utility helicopter (the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force UH-X*1) and the new commercial variant of the 412EPI*2 helicopter at its Aerospace Company Utsunomiya Plant, Tochigi Prefecture.



The Aerospace Company conducts periodical maintenance, repair and overhaul on approximately 100 aircraft annually, including the UH-1J utility helicopter and other aircraft for the Japan Ground, Maritime and Air Self Defense Forces as well as helicopters for the Japan Coast Guard, central and local governments such as fire departments and police departments.



With the completion of this new facility having floor area of approximately 3,700 m2, the Aerospace Company intends to increase its maintenance capacity by 30%, i.e. 130 aircraft per year.



In this next-generation helicopter business, Subaru plans to enhance the production infrastructure and to contribute to further promoting the aerospace industry, through collaboration with foreign and domestic partners and suppliers, including those in the Tochigi region.



As a company of the aviation industry located in the “Greater Tokyo” area, Subaru aims to continue to grow by maintaining and enhancing the trust of customers and also by partnering together with local communities.





*1 Successor to the UH-1J utility helicopter currently in operation. Production of approximately 150 aircraft is planned.

*2 Model based on the same platform as UH-X, to be manufactured and sold to countries worldwide.



