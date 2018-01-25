CANSOFCOM Takes Delivery of Ultra-Light Combat Vehicle (ULCV)

(Source: Canadian Ministry of National Defence; issued Jan 25, 2018)

Although unarmoured, the Canadian Special Forces’ ULCV provides fast, mobile transportation over demanding terrain, and is air-transportable by Chinook helicopter. (CAN MoD photo)

OTTAWA --- The Government of Canada committed to ensuring the women and men of the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) have the support and equipment they need to carry out their important missions.



The Canadian Special Operations Forces Command (CANSOFCOM) has accepted delivery of its first Ultra-Light Combat Vehicles (ULCV). These vehicles, which were procured from Polaris Industries Limited, will help protect members of Canada’s Special Operations Forces as they conduct missions in challenging environments. It will provide them with fast, mobile transportation over demanding terrain, and has been specifically configured to support rapid deployment by most Royal Canadian Air Force aircraft, particularly the CH-147F Chinook helicopter.



This procurement – which was completed on time and on budget – will help ensure special forces operators have the tools they need to succeed for years to come.



Quotes

“The women and men of our Special Operations Forces deserve the best equipment to do the tough job we ask of them. We are proud of them, and through Strong, Secure, Engaged, our government will continue to make investments ‎in our most important asset: our people,” said Defence Minister Harjit S. Sajjan.



“The acquisition of the ULCV is a tremendous step forward in light mobility for the men and women of CANSOFCOM. This platform will serve as a unique complement to our existing mobility arsenal and assist CANSOFCOM in its delivery of agile special operations forces effects for years to come,” said Major-General Mike Rouleau, Commander, Canadian Special Operations Forces Command.



Quick Facts

--In December, 2016, the Government of Canada announced that a contract valued at approximately $20.6M was awarded to Polaris Industries Limited for the acquisition of 52 ULCV with the option to procure an additional 26 vehicles over a two year period at an additional cost.



--In July, 2017, CANSOFCOM exercised the option to procure an additional 10 ULCV, bringing the total number of ULCV under this acquisition to 62 and value of the contract to approximately $23M.



--The ULCVs are being delivered as planned and on budget. Delivery of these vehicles will continue through to April 2018.



--The contract with Polaris Industries Limited includes technical support services, and integrated logistics support for two years. This includes everything from publications and manuals, to spare parts and driver training.



