NH90s Preparing for Mali

(Source: Belgian Ministry of Defence; issued Jan 26, 2018)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

Belgium will deploy an initial detachment of the NH90 helicopters to Gao, Mali, in early March, and is currently working up for this mission during Exercise Duster. (BE MoD photo)

Next February, an NH90 helicopter detachment will set sail for Mali. These aircraft are currently involved in the Duster exercise that is taking place at Germany’s Fassberg Air Base.



In early March, the first detachment will start operating in Gao, northern Mali. It will mainly transport the wounded from the combat zone to specialized emergency stations. The Belgian detachment will cooperate with the Germans who are already active there. This cooperation is already being prepared upstream thanks to the Duster exercise.



After an intensive theoretical phase, the real work can begin. Belgians must respond appropriately to various simulated emergency calls that different scenarios provide. German troops assume the roles of victims of all kinds of attacks. While the Belgian teams secure the ground and evacuate them, a German combat helicopter circles above to secure the area from the air.



After first aid, the patient is transported to the hospital. In this case, to Fassberg air base. As soon as the patient arrives safely, the scenario ends and the staff waits for the next call.



