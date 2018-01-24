US Army Wins Appeal In Leonardo Lawsuit Holding Lakota Buys Hostage (excerpt)

(Source: Defense News; posted Jan 24, 2018)

By Jen Judson

An Airbus LUH-72 Lakota helicopter operated by the US Army comes in for a landing June 14, 2017, at Fairchild Air Force Base, Wash. (USAF photo)

WASHINGTON --- The U.S. Army has won its appeal of Italian defense company Leonardo’s successful lawsuit, which has held hostage for several years the procurement of 16 Airbus-made Lakota helicopters needed for the service’s training fleet.The Army appealed in late 2016 a decision made by the U.S. Court of Federal Claims, which ruled the service must stop its procurement of Lakotas, arguing that the judge misinterpreted government procurement terms and requirements and improperly supplemented the record with outside information irrelevant to making a decision.The appellate court concluded Jan. 23 that the Army’s plan to buy more Lakotas “was not a procurement decision subject to review, that the Sole Source Justification and Approval was not arbitrary and capricious and that it was an abuse of discretion to supplement the administrative record.”“We reverse the trial court’s decision and vacate the preliminary injunction,” the court added.The lawsuit sprouted from the Army’s decision to restructure its aviation assets — a move driven by major budget cuts under sequestration. In 2013, the service came up with the Aviation Restructure Initiative, or ARI, that retired the OH-58 Kiowa Warrior helicopter and the Army’s single-engine TH-67 basic rotary wing training helicopter. (end of excerpt)-ends-