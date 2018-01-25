New Navy Warship Accepted By Defence Minister

(Source: UK Ministry of Defence; issued Jan 25, 2018)

Defence Minister Guto Bebb today formally announced the acceptance of HMS Forth, the Royal Navy’s new Offshore Patrol Vessel (OPV), from manufacturer BAE Systems at the company’s Scotstoun shipyard.



The 90-metre warship, which successfully completed her maiden sea trials in December, will soon be sailed to Her Majesty’s Naval Base Portsmouth, where she will be commissioned into the Royal Navy and prepare for counter-terrorism, anti-piracy, anti-smuggling and other maritime Defence operations.



During his visit the Minister also announced key milestones in the UK’s Type 26 Frigate programme - the start of production of the next section of hull for HMS Glasgow - and BAE Systems’ signing of a new £5.6 million contract to establish a Type 26 electrical testing facility in Leicestershire.



Defence Minister Guto Bebb said: “Thanks to the hard work of the Clyde shipyards, HMS Forth is now ready to join the Royal Navy surface fleet and begin the vital task of defending the UK and her interests around the world.



“Developing the Type 26 capability is also making great strides forward, reflecting the UK’s commitment to this cutting-edge new warship, which will sustain 4,000 jobs in Scotland and right across the UK.”



HMS Forth, one of five new OPVs being delivered for the Royal Navy, will enter service this year. Her sister ships – HMS Medway, HMS Trent, HMS Tamar and HMS Spey – are all expected to enter service by 2020.



The latest unit for HMS Glasgow, which will extend over two deck levels and house the ship’s two large electric drive motors and associated shaft line, is now under construction and will weigh 132 tonnes once complete.



It will be added to the rest of the structure of the ship as it takes shape across the Clyde in Govan.



The newly-signed Electrical Integration and Test Facility sub-contract with General Electric, enabled through a £3.7 billion MOD contract for the first batch of Type 26 ships, will establish a centre in Whetstone, Leicestershire. This facility will allow critical power and propulsion integration and de-risking tests for Type 26, ensuring the Frigates have safe and effective propulsion systems.



The agreement, which follows a previous Design Development contract signed in 2016, brings the total committed investment in the facility to around £13 million.



Director Ship Acquisition for Defence Equipment and Support (DE&S), the MOD’s procurement organisation, Henry Parker, said: “Formal acceptance is a hugely important step in the delivery of any new ship and the teams at DE&S could not be prouder to see HMS Forth emerge from trials ready for delivery to the Royal Navy.



“We look forward to continuing to work closely with BAE Systems to ensure successful delivery of the new OPV and Type 26 fleets.”



Like her sister ships, HMS Forth will be equipped with a 30mm cannon and a flight deck capable of receiving a Merlin helicopter.



Displacing around 2,000 tonnes, they will have a maximum speed of 24 knots and will be able to sail 5,500 nautical miles before having to resupply.



Defence Minister Announces Acceptance of Royal Navy's New Offshore Patrol Vessel Forth

(Source: BAE Systems; issued Jen 25, 2018)

Guto Bebb MP, the recently appointed UK Minister for Defence Procurement, visited BAE Systems’ Clyde shipyards today to announce the formal acceptance of the first River Class Offshore Patrol Vessel (OPV) by the Ministry of Defence and witness progress on the Type 26 programme as production started on the second hull section of GLASGOW, the first of the City Class frigates.



FORTH will remain at the Scotstoun yard in Glasgow for a short period to complete some additional work requested by the MOD and on departure will be the first complex warship to leave Glasgow since HMS Duncan in 2013. She is expected to be commissioned into Her Majesty’s fleet at her home port of Portsmouth Naval Base this year.



MEDWAY, the second of class, was named in October 2017 and is set to depart for sea trials in the first half of this year, while TRENT will be formally named in the spring. TAMAR and SPEY, the last of the River Class OPVs are currently under production at BAE Systems’ Govan yard.



Iain Stevenson, BAE Systems Naval Ships Managing Director, said: “It has been a pleasure to welcome the Minister to our facilities today and we were proud to show him around FORTH. She is the first of a very special class of ships that we know will provide the Royal Navy and her crew with the flexibility they need to perform their vital operations.



“We are equally proud of the progress we are making on GLASGOW, which is the first of three contracted next generation City Class Type 26 frigates. We are committed to supporting the Royal Navy through the delivery of these ships plus the five River Class OPVs, while we continue to work with our partner Cammell Laird to bid for the Type 31e contract.”



Manufacture of the first Type 26, GLASGOW, began in July 2017 and is progressing well with production starting on the second zone of the ship. The first hull section is already taking shape at the Govan yard and the second houses the main machinery space, aviation stores for embarked helicopters and a recreational area for the ships’ 59 senior rates.



During the visit BAE Systems also announced the signing of a £5.6 million contract with General Electric to establish an Electrical Integration and Test Facility in Whetstone, Leicestershire, to enable critical de-risking integration tests for the Type 26 propulsion systems. The agreement, which follows a previous Design Development contract signed in 2016, brings the total committed investment in the facility to around £13 million.



With a cutting-edge platform design and the ability to adapt to the requirements of different navies, the Type 26 design has been proposed for the Australian Government’s anti-submarine warfare frigate programme and the Canadian Surface Combatant programme.



