MIV BOXER Manufacture Drives UK Jobs and Prosperity

(Source: BOXER; issued Jan 26, 2018)

In January 2018 leading British companies in the defence sector; BAE Systems, Pearson Engineering and Thales UK have signed agreements with the ARTEC consortium as partners for the production of BOXER.



Should the armoured wheeled vehicle be selected as the British Army’s next generation Mechanised Infantry Vehicle (MIV), at least 60% of BOXER’s value creation and 100% of final assembly will take place in Britain.



As part of a ‘competition within collaboration concept’ ARTEC has defined a competitive process which ensures that main partners and their supply chains offer the very best value to the British tax payer.



ARTEC’s investment in the UK value chain is estimated to secure or create at least 1,000 jobs, notably in the West Midlands, Manchester, Glasgow, Belfast and the North-East.



The UK partnership approach will ensure that British SME’s are fully embedded in the MIV supply chain.



