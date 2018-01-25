F-35: First Short Take-Off Aircraft Made In Italy Delivered to Defense

(Source: Italian Ministry of Defense; issued Jan 25, 2018)

(Issued in Italian; unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

The first Italian-built F-35 “B” variant was rolled out from the Cameri production facility on May 5, 2017, made its first flight on Oct. 17, and was handed over to the Italian Navy on Thursday January. 26, 2018. (IT MoD photo)

CAMERI, Italy --- This morning, the Ministry of Defense took delivery of the first F-35B STOVL (Short Take-Off / Vertical Landing) Lightning II assembled outside the United States.



The aircraft, which will be operated by the Italian Navy, was entirely built in the FACO (Final Assembly and Check Out) plant in Cameri.



The ceremony was attended, among others, by the Chief of Defense General Staff, General Claudio Graziano, Admiral Valter Girardelli, Chief of Staff of the Navy, General Francesco Langella, Director of Aeronautical Armaments Directorate (ARMAEREO), Filippo Bagnato, Managing Director of Leonardo Aircraft Division, and Douglas Wilhelm, Vice President F-35 customer programs of Lockheed Martin.



The F-35B aircraft delivered today to the Navy, after a series of test flights carried out in Cameri, will be transferred by an Italian pilot to Naval Air Station in Patuxent River, Maryland (USA), to achieve the necessary Electromagnetic Environmental Effects certification



With the production of the first F-35 “B”, the most technologically complex variant, the Italian FACO has demonstrated the capabilities and quality of the Italian aerospace industry and its own capabilities as a center of excellence for the F-35 in Europe.



The F-35 Lightning II is a fifth-generation fighter that combines the most advanced stealth technology for low observability with the speed and maneuverability typical of a fighter aircraft, and sensor fusion capabilities for the acquisition and more efficient management of information, network-centered capabilities and advanced support functions.



The aircraft has multi-role capability, the first model delivered to the Armed Forces in the short take-off variant and vertical landing (STOVL-Short Take Off Vertical Landing), for use both on specific Naval ships and when lading zones are particularly austere.



The F-35B is able to exceed the speed of sound, and is able to perform a vertical landing in extremely tight spaces. This is because it manages to direct the thrust force of the engine downwards, while the additional lifting propellers installed below the cockpit and the wings help produce a vertical thrust of 40,000 pounds.



265 F-35s were built and delivered around the world and are intended to replace aircraft from previous generations in at least 12 nations.



The Italian F-35A and B variants will replace the Panavia Tornado, AMX and AV-8B aircraft currently in service at the Italian Air Force and the Italian Navy. Today’s event is the result of a solid collaboration between the Italian Ministry of Defense, its industrial partner Leonardo and Lockheed Martin.



The Italian FACO is managed by Leonardo in collaboration with Lockheed Martin Aeronautics through a team of over 800 skilled professionals engaged in the assembly of the F-35A variants, conventional takeoff and landing, and F-35B STOVL and in the production of wings for the F-35A.



In 2014, the FACO was selected by the US Department of Defense as a center for Heavy Airframe Maintenance, Repair, Overhaul and Upgrade in Europe. The plant covers an area of 40 hectares and includes 22 buildings for a total of over one million square meters for production, with 11 assembly stations and five areas equipped for various maintenance, repair, overhaul and upgrade activities.



To date, nine F-35As and one F-35B have been delivered by FACO at Cameri, the only production site for the F-35B located outside the USA. Four of these aircraft are currently in the Air Force Base in Luke, Arizona, for the international pilot training program, and five are stationed at Amendola air base in southern Italy.



The Cameri FACO also plans to produce 29 F-35A for the Dutch Air Force (RNLAF) and has the ability to meet the demands of other European partners in the future.



The Italian FACO is also producing 835 sets of wing boxes for the F-35A to support all the customers of the program.



On 7 September 2015 the first F-35 produced in Italy at the FACO in Cameri made the first international flight in the history of the F-35 program and in February 2016 it was the first F-35A to make a transatlantic flight.



In December 2016, the first F-35s of the Italian Air Force arrived at the base of Amendola, the first base in the country to host the aircraft.



The Italian Air Force has already exceeded 1,700 flight hours with its fleet of F-35A.



First Italian-Built F-35B Delivered to Italian Ministry of Defense at Cameri Production Facility

(Source: Lockheed Martin F-35.com; issued Jan 25, 2018)

CAMERI, Italy --- The first Short Take-Off/Vertical Landing (STOVL) F-35B Lightning II aircraft assembled outside the United States was delivered to the Italian Ministry of Defense and assigned to the Italian Navy at the Final Assembly and Check Out (FACO) facility here today.



The event is the result of the ongoing strong partnership between the Italian Ministry of Defense, industry partner Leonardo and Lockheed Martin. The Italian FACO is operated by Leonardo in conjunction with Lockheed Martin with a current workforce of more than 800 skilled personnel engaged in full assembly of the Conventional Take-Off/Landing F-35A and F-35B STOVL aircraft variants and F-35A wing production.



General Claudio Granziano (sic—Ed.<), Chief of Italian Defense General Staff; Admiral Valter Girardelli, Chief of the Italian Navy; Italian Air Force Lt. Gen. Francesco Langella, Director ARMAEREO; Air Commodore Charles Docherty, F-35 Joint Program Office; Filippo Bagnato, Director of Leonardo Aircraft Division; and Mr. Doug Wilhelm, Lockheed Martin F-35 Program Management Vice President, spoke at the milestone event.



“The production of the first F-35 B-model, the most technically complex variant, here at the Italian FACO is a testament to the outstanding capability and quality of the Italian aerospace industry,” Wilhelm said. “The Cameri FACO continues to prove itself as a European F-35 center of excellence.”



To date, nine F-35As and one F-35B have been delivered from the Cameri FACO, which is the only F-35B production facility outside the United States. Four of those jets are now based at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, for international pilot training and five are at Amendola Air Base, Italy.



The Cameri FACO is also programmed to produce 29 F-35As for the Royal Netherlands Air Forceand retains the capacity to deliver to other European partners in the future.



The F-35 Lightning II is a 5th generation fighter, combining advanced stealth with fighter speed and agility, advanced mission systems, fully fused sensor information, network-enabled operations and cutting-edge sustainment. Three distinct variants of the F-35 will replace and supplement the A-10 and F-16 for the U.S. Air Force, the F/A-18 for the U.S. Navy, the F/A-18 and AV-8B Harrier for the U.S. Marine Corps, and a variety of fighters for at least 11 other countries. The Italian F-35As/Bs replace the legacy Panavia Tornado, AMX and AV-8B aircraft. More than 265 production F-35s have been delivered fleet-wide and more than 550 trained F-35 pilots have flown more than 120,000 flight hours, to date.



