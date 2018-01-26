Weapons System Support Contract to Help Protect Canadian Ships, Sailors

(Source: Canadian Department of National Defence; issued Jan 26, 2018)

ESQUIMALT, B.C --- Today, the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of National Defence, announced the award of a contract in support of weapons systems that will protect Canadian ships and sailors over the next two decades. Valued at $704 million, this contract will also benefit Canadians, as it is expected to create and maintain more than 450 well-paid, skilled jobs across the country.



Under this contract, Raytheon Canada Limited will upgrade and support 21 Close-In Weapons Systems for the Royal Canadian Navy. These rapid-fire, radar-guided gun systems provide the most effective naval self-defence system available against close-in threats such as missiles, small ships, and aircraft. These systems are currently in use on the Navy’s Halifax-class frigates, and will also be installed on the Protecteur-class joint support ships following their construction.



Quotes



“Today’s announcement is aligned with the goals we set out in Strong, Secure, Engaged – we are making strategic investments in the Royal Canadian Navy that will help protect our sailors as they conduct the full spectrum of operations in a modern security environment,” said Minister of National Defence, Harjit S. Sajjan.



“As a result of the government’s ITB policy, Raytheon Canada Limited will make important investments in Canada to support well-paying, middle class jobs, foster economic growth and help spur innovation across the country in small and medium enterprises. That’s how we ensure innovation works for all Canadians,” said Innovation, Science and Economic Development Minister Navdeep Bains.



Quick Facts



--The Close-In Weapon System (CIWS) In-Service Support contract will be valid until late 2037, and comprises an initial 10-year service period with three options of five, three and two additional years, respectively.



--The CIWS is the world’s most widely deployed close-in weapons system and currently in service with 24 nations. This level of interoperability will allow the Navy to take advantage of future improvements made by our allies.



--The Industrial and Technological Benefits Policy (ITB), including the Value Proposition, applies to this contract and will support the growth of a sustainable Canadian defence and marine industry. In addition, Raytheon Canada Limited has committed to investing in Canadian small and medium-sized enterprises and research and development activities.



-ends-

