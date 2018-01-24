Turkey, Airbus Sign MoU Toward Goal of $5B Defense Cooperation

(Source: Anadolu Agency; published Jan 24, 2018)

Turkish Undersecretariat for Defense Industry İsmail Demir (R) and Airbus Chief Human Resources Officer Thierry Baril signed the MoU on Jan. 25, 2018. (SSM photo)

ISTANBUL --- Turkish Undersecretariat for Defense Industry and European aeronautical products manufacturer Airbus have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to enhance cooperation.



"We (Turkey) set a $5 billion goal. This goal is very difficult to reach, but I'm sure that it will be achieved, and Airbus will invest more in Turkish industry for production, engineering and services," Defense Industry Undersecretary Ismail Demir said in a meeting, titled Strategic Cooperation in Turkey.



Demir stated that Turkey attributes high importance to the development of technology and aviation.



Meanwhile, Airbus Chief Human Resources Officer Thierry Baril said the company is proud to take cooperation with Turkish partners to a new level.



Separately, Baril stated that Airbus' financial turnover in Turkey in 2004 was almost $24 million and it boosted by 11 times to reach $280 million in 2017.



In early January, Airbus and Turkish Airlines, the country's national flag carrier, signed a non-binding agreement on a potential order for 20+5 wide-bodied aircrafts during Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's visit to France.



