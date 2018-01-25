Jungmann Clarifies That Embraer Sale Is Not Being Negotiated

(Source: Brazil Ministry of Defense; issued Jan 25, 2018)

(Issued in Portuguese only; unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

BRASILIA --- Defense Minister Raul Jungmann said on Thursday that the transfer of control from Embraer to Boeing is not on the negotiating table. The statement was the subject of a meeting with representatives of the Swedish company Saab, which is a partner of Embraer in the development of Brazil’s national Gripen NG fighter.



During the meeting with the president of Saab, Hakan Buskhe, Minister Jungmann pointed out that the split of Embraer Defense or Embraer Commercial, and the disposal of either one, is also ruled out. "We have the concern and the contractual commitment to maintain control and confidentiality in technology transfer developed by Saab and jointly (with Embraer).”



Jungmann asked representatives of the Air Force, Defense and Finance Ministries to keep Saab executives informed of any progress in the negotiations between Embraer and Boeing. "If any of this happens, such as the Embraer-Boeing partnership, of course we have to establish safeguards that will preserve Saab,” the minister said.



Also attending the meeting were Sweden's ambassador to Brazil, Per-Arne Hjelmborn, Air Force Commander, Brigadier Nivaldo Luiz Rossato, MD Defense Products Secretary Flávio Basilio, Director of Economy and Finance of Aeronautics, Brigadier Heraldo Luiz Rodrigues, the Secretary of Economic Monitoring of the Ministry of Finance, Mansueto Almeida, and executives of the company Saab.



