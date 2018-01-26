Pentagon Contract Announcement

The value of this contract is increased from $826,614,843 to $1,285,845,311.



The work will be performed in Dallas, Texas; Sunnyvale, California; Huntsville, Alabama; Anniston, Alabama; Camden, Arkansas; and Troy, Alabama, with an expected completion date of June 25, 2021. Fiscal 2018 procurement funds in the amount of $459,230,468 are being obligated at time of award.



The Missile Defense Agency, Huntsville, Alabama, is the contracting activity.





(EDITOR’S NOTE: This contract was first announced by the Pentagon on Dec. 26, 2017.)



Lockheed Martin Receives $459 Million THAAD Interceptor Contract

(Source: Lockheed Martin; issued Jan. 26, 2018)

DALLAS --- The Missile Defense Agency (MDA) has awarded Lockheed Martin a $459 million contract modification for production and delivery of interceptors for the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) weapon system.



The modification brings the total contract value to $1.28 billion with funding provided in 2017 and 2018. The new interceptors support U.S. Army THAAD units and growing operational requirements.



THAAD is a key element of the Ballistic Missile Defense System (BMDS), and is highly effective at protecting America's military, allied forces, citizen population centers and critical infrastructure from short-, medium- and intermediate-range ballistic missile attacks.



"The THAAD system's capability and reliability have been demonstrated with 15 out of 15 hit-to-kill intercepts dating back to 1999, and by exceeding readiness rates currently being experienced in the field with operationally deployed batteries," said Richard McDaniel, Lockheed Martin's vice president for the THAAD system.



"THAAD interceptors defeat dangerous missile threats our troops and allies are facing today, and have capability against advancing future threats. Our focus on affordability, coupled with efficiencies of increased volume, is providing significant cost-savings opportunities to meet growing demand from the U.S. and allies around the globe," he said.



THAAD employs Lockheed Martin's proven "hit-to-kill" technology. The system is rapidly deployable, mobile, and is interoperable with all other BMDS elements, including Patriot/PAC-3, Aegis, forward-based sensors and the Command, Control, Battle Management and Communications system. These unique capabilities make THAAD an important addition to integrated air and missile defense architectures around the world.



The U.S. Army activated the seventh THAAD battery in December 2016. Lockheed Martin delivered the 200th THAAD interceptor in September of 2017. The United Arab Emirates was the first international partner to procure THAAD with a contract awarded in 2011.





