Incident at Nellis Air Force Base

(Source: Australian Department of Defence; issued Jan 28, 2018)

Defence can confirm an incident involving an EA-18G Growler at Nellis Air Force Base during Exercise Red Flag. Royal Australian Air Force personnel are safe and no serious injuries have been sustained.



Defence is currently working with the United States Air Force to investigate and will provide an update with further details once known.





(EDITOR’S NOTE: Unofficial reports circulating on social networks say the aircraft skidded off the Nellis runway during takeoff and burst into flames.)



UPDATE: Aircraft Incident on Nellis Air Force Base

(Source: US Air Force; issued Jan 27, 2018)

NELLIS AFB, Nev. --- At approximately 10:45 a.m. this morning, a military aircraft experienced an incident during takeoff on the Nellis Air Force Base flight line.



The aircraft was required to abort its take-off and subsequently caught fire. However, all personnel are safe.



Emergency services are on scene. No serious injuries are reported.



The cause of the incident is unknown and is under investigation. Details on the incident will be released as they become available.



