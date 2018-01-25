Melrose’s Bid for GKN Raises Questions About Britain’s Defence Industry (excerpt)

(Source: The Economist; published Jan 25, 2018)

For many old hands in the City of London, the culture of Melrose, a buy-out firm, feels like a nostalgia trip back to the 1980s. The firm’s executives are known for extended lunches and rounds of golf, activities for which most bosses no longer have time. True to form, on January 17th Melrose launched a hostile takeover bid—the first for a FTSE 100 company in a decade—worth £7.4bn ($10.5bn) for GKN, a maker of car and plane parts. The bid casts doubt not only on the survival of GKN, Britain’s third-largest independent aerospace and defence firm, but on much of the rest of the industry, too.Melrose is known for buying up struggling engineering firms, streamlining their operations and selling them on for profit a few years later. It wants to repeat this trick at GKN, which has been laid low by a series of problems. In October GKN warned that its profits would be £40m less than expected; the next month it revealed write-offs of up to £130m in its American division. Its board has rejected Melrose’s offer and set out plans to split its car- and plane-parts businesses to boost profits.GKN’s investors may well accept a takeover. The firm’s shares have risen by a third since Melrose launched its bid. There could be other offers, too. Carter Copeland of Melius Research thinks a tie-up with Spirit, a larger aerospace supplier from America, would make sense. And several private-equity outfits, including the Carlyle Group, are thought to be preparing an offer.Either way, the future of GKN as a British-owned firm looks bleak. Even if Melrose bought the business, it would be likely to sell the aerospace unit to an American firm and the more valuable car-parts business to the Chinese or Japanese. (end of excerpt)-ends-