Launch of Job-Creating Defence Export Strategy
(Source: Australian Department of Defence; issued Jan 29, 2018)
The Turnbull Government is unlocking more jobs and investment in Australia’s defence sector, with the release of the new Defence Export Strategy.

The landmark document sets out the policy and strategy to make Australia one of the top ten global defence exporters within the next decade.

It is an ambitious, positive plan to boost Australian industry, increase investment, and create more jobs for Australian businesses.

A strong, exporting defence industry in Australia will provide greater certainty of investment, support high-end manufacturing jobs and support the capability of the Australian Defence Force.

It will complement the Turnbull Government’s record $200 billion investment in Australian Defence Force capability, and continue Australia’s record performance in job creation.

The Defence Export Strategy includes several new initiatives and investments, such as:

-- A new Australian Defence Export Office. The Office will work hand-in-hand with Austrade and the Centre for Defence Industry Capability to coordinate our whole-of-government efforts, providing a focal point for defence exports.

-- A new Australian Defence Export Advocate to provide high-level advocacy for defence exports and work across industry and government to ensure our efforts are coordinated.

-- A $3.8 billion Defence Export Facility administered by Efic, Australia’s export credit agency. This will help Australian companies get the finance they need to underpin the sales of their equipment overseas. It will provide confidence to Australian Defence industry to identify and pursue new export opportunities knowing Efic’s support is available when there is a market gap for defence finance.

-- $20 million per year to implement the Defence Export Strategy and support defence industry exports, including $6.35 million to develop and implement strategic multi-year export campaigns, an additional $3.2 million to enhance and expand the Global Supply Chain program, and an additional $4.1 million for grants to help build the capability of small and medium enterprises to compete internationally.

This strategy is about job creation. It will give Australian defence companies the support they need to grow, invest and deliver defence capability. It will make Australian defence exports among the best in the world.

Australia has so many defence industry success stories: Thales’ Bushmaster, Hawkei and sonars, Austal’s ships and engineering and CEA’s world beating radar, amongst many others.

This Strategy sets the conditions for even more success, and more defence industry jobs in the future.

The Defence Export Strategy can be downloaded at: www.defence.gov.au/exportstrategy

(ends)



Defence Export Strategy
(Source: Australian Department of Defence; issued Jan 29, 2018)
The Defence Export Strategy (the Strategy) builds upon the Government's defence industry policy by setting out a comprehensive system to plan, guide, and measure defence export outcomes.

The Government recognises that Australian industry cannot sustain itself on the needs of the Australian Defence Force alone. New markets and opportunities to diversify are required to help unlock the full potential of Australian defence industry to grow, innovate, and support Defence’s future needs. Exports will provide our defence industry with greater certainty of future investment and support high-end manufacturing jobs for Australians for generations to come.

The Strategic Goal over the next decade to 2028 is to: achieve greater export success to build a stronger, more sustainable and more globally competitive Australian defence industry to support Australia’s Defence capability needs.

In support of this Strategic Goal, the Government’s ambition is to achieve the following five Objectives by 2028:

-- strengthen the partnership between the Australian Government and industry to pursue defence export opportunities;

-- sustain Australia's defence industrial capabilities across peaks and troughs in domestic demand;

-- enable greater innovation and productivity in Australia's defence industry to deliver world-leading Defence capabilities;

-- maintain the capability edge of the Australian Defence Force and leverage Defence capability development for export opportunities; and

-- grow Australia's defence industry to become a top ten global defence exporter.

The Strategy brings together all of the levers available to government, Defence and industry to provide end-to-end support for defence exports, from building export readiness, to identifying export opportunities, and ultimately realising export outcomes.

The Strategy provides $20 million in additional annual funding from 2018-19 to support Australia’s defence exports. A new Australian Defence Export Office will be created within the Department of Defence to provide a focal point for defence exports and drive implementation of the Strategy.


Click here for the Defence Export Strategy paper (85 PDF pages);


Click here for the Defence Export Strategy fact sheet (7 PDF pages);

-ends-




