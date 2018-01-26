Trade Panel Rejects Earlier Findings, Throws Out Boeing’s Case Against Bombardier

(Source: Seattle Times; published Jan 26, 2018)

By Dominic Gates

The CEOs of Airbus and Bombardier, together with their top managers, were meeting in Canada when the ITC unexpectedly rejected Boeing’s complaint, clearing the way for the Airbus-Bombardier agreement on the CSeries. (Airbus photo)





The four-person U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) voted unanimously after concluding that Boeing was not harmed by Bombardier’s sale of the jet to Delta Air Lines.



Boeing is “not materially injured or threatened with material injury” by imports of the CSeries, the ITC ruled.



The unexpected result killed a proposal by the U.S. Commerce Department that would have imposed tariffs quadrupling the price of the jet for U.S. airlines.



In a preliminary ruling in June, the ITC found that Boeing had presented “a reasonable indication” of harm to its business and so allowed Commerce to proceed with its process of determining tariffs pending a final decision.



Friday’s outcome is a stunning reversal. (end of excerpt)





(ends)

100- to 150-Seat Large Civil Aircraft from Canada Do Not Injure U.S. Industry, Says USITC

(Source: US International Trade Commission; issued Jan 26, 2018)





Chairman Rhonda K. Schmidtlein, Vice Chairman David S. Johanson, and Commissioners Irving A. Williamson and Meredith M. Broadbent voted in the negative.



As a result of the USITC’s negative determinations, no antidumping or countervailing duty orders will be issued.



The Commission’s public report 100- to 150-Seat Large Civil Aircraft from Canada (Investigation Nos. 701-TA-578 and 731-TA-1368 (Final), USITC Publication 4759, February 2018) will contain the views of the Commission and information developed during the investigations.



The report will be available by March 2, 2018; when available, it may be accessed on the USITC website at:



(ends)







Boeing Statement on International Trade Commission Vote

(Source: Boeing Co., issued Jan 26, 2018)

We are disappointed that the International Trade Commission did not recognize the harm that Boeing has suffered from the billions of dollars in illegal government subsidies that the Department of Commerce found Bombardier received and used to dump aircraft in the U.S. small single-aisle airplane market.



Those violations have harmed the U.S. aerospace industry, and we are feeling the effects of those unfair business practices in the market every day.



While we disagree with the ITC’s conclusion today, we will review the Commission’s more detailed opinions in full as they are released in the coming days.



Boeing remains confident in the facts of our case and will continue to document any harm to Boeing and our extensive U.S. supply chain that results from illegal subsidies and dumped pricing.



We will not stand by as Bombardier’s illegal business practices continue to harm American workers and the aerospace industry they support. Global trade only works if everyone adheres to the rules we have all agreed to. That’s a belief we will continue to defend.



(ends)









Bombardier Statement on ITC Vote

(Source: Bombardier Inc.; issued Jan 26, 2018)

MONTRÉAL --- Today’s decision is a victory for innovation, competition, and the rule of law. It is also a victory for U.S. airlines and the U.S. traveling public.



The C Series is the most innovative and efficient new aircraft in a generation. Its development and production represent thousands of jobs in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. We are extremely proud of our employees, investors and suppliers who have worked together to bring this remarkable aircraft to the market.



With this matter behind us, we are moving full speed ahead with finalizing our partnership with Airbus. Integration planning is going well and we look forward to delivering the C Series to the U.S. market so that U.S. airlines and the U.S. flying public can enjoy the many benefits of this remarkable aircraft.





Bombardier is the world's leading manufacturer of both planes and trains. Bombardier is headquartered in Montréal, Canada and our shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD). In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2016, we posted revenues of $16.3 billion.



-ends-

