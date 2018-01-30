New EOS Facility Supports Export Success

(Source: Australian Department of Defence; issued Jan 30, 2018)

Minister for Defence Industry, the Hon Christopher Pyne MP, today officially opened Electro Optic Systems’ (EOS) new production facility in Canberra.



The facility will be EOS’ defence products development centre as well as a production support facility for current contracts.



“EOS is a supplier and exporter of remote weapons systems, and has previously supplied 235 R400S Mk1 Remote Weapons for our Bushmaster Protected Mobility Vehicle. Today’s facility opening highlights the key role that defence exports play to both support our troops and allies in battle, as well as create more Australian jobs in our defence industry,” said Mr Pyne.



“I am pleased that the opening of EOS’ new facility today goes hand-in-hand with supporting 110 Australian jobs through recently awarded contracts, which is set to rise to 200 jobs by 2020.



Minister Pyne said the new facility positions EOS for significant future growth, with export production capacity at the facility set to reach $20 million dollars a month by 2020.



“This facility will also help EOS continue their fantastic record of competing internationally and winning significant export opportunities,” Minister Pyne said.



“When meeting with my counterparts overseas, I am a strong vocal advocate for Australian capability including EOS’ remote weapons systems.



“EOS’ success is a demonstration of what can be achieved when Government and industry work together and our Defence Export Strategy will further realise this,” he said.



The Defence Export Strategy released yesterday provides industry with comprehensive support to identify and realise export opportunities.



The Strategy includes a range of initiatives, including a new Australian Defence Export Office, and an additional $20 million per year from the 2018–19 financial year to implement the Strategy and support industry to achieve greater export success.



-ends-

