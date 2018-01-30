Opening of Harris Defence Australia HQ

(Source: Australian Department of Defence; issued Jan 30, 2018)

Minister for Defence, Senator the Hon Marise Payne, was today joined by the Federal Member for Brisbane, Trevor Evans MP, when she opened Harris Defence Australia’s new Headquarters building located in Hamilton, Brisbane.



Minister Payne said Harris’ new state-of-the-art headquarters building will be fundamental to the execution of Army’s Battlefield Management System, an important new capability for the Australian Defence Force (ADF).



“The headquarters will enable Harris to expand further into prototyping systems integration and assurance, which is essential to modern ADF missions,” Minister Payne said.



“There are now about 20,000 Harris radios in service across land, sea and air platforms in the ADF, ensuring they have the cutting-edge capability they need to keep our nation safe and secure.



“The Tactical Communications Network will provide fast, accurate, secure and reliable digital communications that will enable our forces to make better informed decisions faster, by distributing the right information to the right people at the right time, increasing the likelihood of success on the battlefield.



“I congratulate Harris on their excellent support to delivering new capability to the ADF as we digitise the battlefield,” she said.



Federal Member for Brisbane, Trevor Evans MP, said that the Turnbull Government’s investment in Defence capability was creating high-tech, high-paying jobs in Brisbane.



“I congratulate Harris Defence Australia on opening their new headquarters in Brisbane, which will deliver ADF capability while supporting hundreds of jobs.



“Brisbane is home to many companies who are delivering world-class, cutting-edge technology to the Australian Defence Force as part of the Turnbull Government’s Defence White Paper,” he said.



In 2017, Harris Defence Australia was awarded the Land 200 contract to further tactical communications digitisation in support of modernising mission command.



-ends-

